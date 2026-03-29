Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Full stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 6:44pm

Sengun supplied 36 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 134-102 win over the Pelicans.

Sengun delivered an efficient performance, especially from beyond the arc, while stuffing the stat sheet in Sunday's blowout victory. The star big man led all players in scoring, reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time over his last four outings and for the 10th time this season. He also tied his season high in triples made and secured his 32nd game with a double-double or better on the campaign. Additionally, the 23-year-old center dominated on the defensive end, chipping in at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for a fourth straight game.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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