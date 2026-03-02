Alperen Sengun News: Goes for 32-and-12

Sengun finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 123-118 win over Washington.

Sengun took advantage of an undermanned frontcourt, scoring at least 30 points for the first time in his past 12 games. While he was able to score at will against the likes of Julian Reese and Will Riley, Sengun's eight turnovers cannot be overlooked. For those in nine-category formats, rostering a center who averages 3.2 turnovers per game has to be factored in when evaluating his overall value.