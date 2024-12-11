Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Sengun (knee) will play in Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against Golden State, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Sengun was questionable to play due to soreness in his left knee, but he's been given the green light to suit up Wednesday. In two matchups with the Warriors this season, Sengun is averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 25.0 minutes.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now