Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Hits game-winning layup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sengun finished with 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 victory over Golden State.

Sengun gave the Rockets the lead for good with a driving layup in the final seconds. Although the big man is getting a lot of help from Jabari Smith, Sengun continues to post fantasy-worthy totals on a squad that has no shortage of fantasy production. Most recently, Sengun's assist totals have been a hallmark of his game. He's averaged a surprising 6.9 assists over the past 11 games.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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