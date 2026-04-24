Alperen Sengun News: Huge double-double in loss
Sengun supplied 33 points (15-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 47 minutes in Friday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs.
Sengun struggled from downtown but was efficient from two-point range en route to a game-high 33 points. The star big man also led all players in rebounds and finished second on the Rockets in assists, taking on increased responsibilities with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined. Sengun and the Rockets will now attempt to stave off elimination at home in Sunday's Game 4.
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