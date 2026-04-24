Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Huge double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:45pm

Sengun supplied 33 points (15-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 47 minutes in Friday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs.

Sengun struggled from downtown but was efficient from two-point range en route to a game-high 33 points. The star big man also led all players in rebounds and finished second on the Rockets in assists, taking on increased responsibilities with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined. Sengun and the Rockets will now attempt to stave off elimination at home in Sunday's Game 4.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
7 days ago