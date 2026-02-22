Alperen Sengun News: Logs 16 points in loss

Sengun logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 loss to New York.

Sengun's usual prolific rebound total was absent during Saturday's loss, but he still managed to find the bottom of the basket frequently as he squared off against Karl-Anthony Towns. Sengun continues to be one of Houston's best options for fantasy production, averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals over48 games.