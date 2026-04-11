Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Logs 22 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sengun had 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves bested the Rockets in rebounds by a 39-25 margin, and Sengun's lower numbers off the glass were part of the problem. The big man regressed after posting double-digit rebound totals in two consecutive games. The mini-streak was preceded by other below-average rebound totals, but Jabari Smith has helped to prop up the team's overall results. Houston's interior effectiveness could be exploited in the playoffs, so Sengun will need to be at his best in the upcoming postseason.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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