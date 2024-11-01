Alperen Sengun News: Logs another double-double

Sengun ended with 17 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Sengun's double-double Thursday was his fourth of the 2024-25 regular season, and he ended the game tied with Jalen Green for most rebounds. Sengun is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field over his last four outings, but the 2021 first-round pick will provide consistent fantasy value across all stats, especially rebounding. Through the first five games of the regular season, Sengun is averaging 15.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 29.8 minutes per contest.