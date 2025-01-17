Alperen Sengun News: Massive two-way play

Sengun racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Kings.

The Rockets lost a high-scoring affair Friday, but Sengun had an impressive stat line en route to his third double-double across his last five appearances. He's notched 22 double-doubles and three triple-doubles this season, and he's firmly entrenched as one of the best big men in the Western Conference, particularly from a fantasy perspective, due to his impressive ability to rack up stats left and right.