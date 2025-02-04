Alperen Sengun News: Monster double-double in return

Sengun (calf) tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 8-14 FT), 20 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Nets.

The big man returned from a three-game absence due to a left calf contusion in emphatic fashion, turning in the first 20-20 game of his career, albeit with substandard shooting from the field and free-throw line. The first-time All-Star has been integral to the Rockets' emergence as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, as he's averaging 19.2 points, 10.6 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game over his 47 appearances.