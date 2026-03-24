Alperen Sengun News: Monster performance in loss
Sengun ended with 33 points (16-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to the Bulls.
It was an incredible performance by the All-Star big man, who posted his fourth triple-double of the season to go with a highly efficient 33 points. Sengun has averaged 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.5 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting a potent 64.5 percent from the field.
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