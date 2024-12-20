Alperen Sengun News: Nears double-double in win
Sengun recorded 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 victory over New Orleans.
Sengun stuffed the stat sheet in an extremely efficient performance Thursday, during which he logged his 13th 20-plus-point outing of the season. The star big man continues to produce monster numbers, and he is on pace to average a double-double this year. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest.
