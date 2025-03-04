Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Sengun (back) is not listed on Houston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

After sitting out Monday's loss to the Thunder, Sengun, Amen Thompson (shoulder) and Dillon Brooks (knee) will all be available for the second half of Houston's back-to-back set. Over his last seven appearances, Sengun has averaged 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes per game.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

