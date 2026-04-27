Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Notches 19 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Sengun produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 7-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Rockets were able to pull one game back in this series to stay alive after getting a balanced attack from all five starters in the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle). Through four games, Sengun holds averages of 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.3 steals in 37.8 minutes per contest.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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