Alperen Sengun News: Posts triple-double in win
Sengun totaled 16 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-104 victory over the Clippers.
The Rockets dominated in this 21-point win over the Clippers and Sengun played a dominant role, limiting Ivica Zubac's impact on both ends of the court and recording his first triple-double of the campaign. Sengun has also recorded five double-doubles this month. He's averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now