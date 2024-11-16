Alperen Sengun News: Posts triple-double in win

Sengun totaled 16 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-104 victory over the Clippers.

The Rockets dominated in this 21-point win over the Clippers and Sengun played a dominant role, limiting Ivica Zubac's impact on both ends of the court and recording his first triple-double of the campaign. Sengun has also recorded five double-doubles this month. He's averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in November.