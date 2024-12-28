Alperen Sengun News: Pours in season-high 38

Sengun totaled 38 points (16-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was a season-best scoring effort for Sengun, who hadn't even topped 30 points since Nov. 20. The fourth-year center also produced his 21st double-double of the season in 31 appearances, tying him for third in the league in that category behind only Domantas Sabonis (26) and Karl-Anthony Towns (25).