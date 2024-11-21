Alperen Sengun News: Records season-high 31 points
Sengun had 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 victory over the Pacers.
Sengun's efficient shooting helped him post a season-high 31 points Wednesday. The 22-year-old center has now also tallied 12 double-doubles in 16 appearances in 2024-25. Across his last 10 outings, Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 30.1 minutes.
