Alperen Sengun News: Returns to play Saturday
Sengun (undisclosed) returned for the start of the second half Saturday against Golden State, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Sengun headed to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. He didn't come back out to the floor with his teammates during halftime warmups, but he made his way out of the locker room shortly before the start of the third quarter.
