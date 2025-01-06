Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun News: Scores 14 points with 14 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 9:56am

Sengun finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over the Lakers.

While the final stat line wasn't inefficient, it was a step below compared to what Sengun delivers in most games. The big man has gone three straight games without a double-double, which represents his longest streak of the season. However, a matchup against the Wizards on Tuesday might represent a good chance to snap that drought.

