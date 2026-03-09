Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Scores 16 in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sengun finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 loss to San Antonio.

Sengun has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring numbers of late and has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances. Over that stretch, the skilled big man is still averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game, so Sengun remains a strong fantasy option even if his numbers have been trending slightly down of late.

