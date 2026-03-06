Alperen Sengun News: Sniffs triple-double
Sengun produced 17 points (8-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors.
Sengun, who was questionable to play this game due to an illness, still suited up and finished just three boards and three assists away from recording what would've been his second triple-double since the All-Star break. The star big man hasn't missed a game since Jan. 9, and that availability is valuable in most formats as well. Sengun is averaging 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game since the All-Star break.
