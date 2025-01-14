Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Solid effort in narrow victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:58am

Sengun registered 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over the Grizzlies.

Sengun's performance was a mixed bag. His efficiency was subpar, and he committed six turnovers, but he still made an impact on the rest of the stat sheet. Over the past seven games, the center hasn't been below 14 points, six rebounds or three assists, posting an average of 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.7 minutes.

