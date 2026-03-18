Alperen Sengun News: Solid showing despite defeat

Sengun totaled 27 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Lakers.

Sengun, who was returning to the hardwood after a brief two-game absence due to a back injury, led the Rockets in scoring in a game during which only he and Amen Thompson reached the 20-point plateau for Houston. The versatile big man posted a loaded line across the board, and his 10 assists were his best output in that category since he dished out 11 dimes in a triple-double against the Kings on Feb. 25.