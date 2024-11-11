Alperen Sengun News: Stays hot versus Wizards

Sengun tallied 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 107-92 victory over Washington.

Sengun continues to dominate in the post, totaling 27 points in each of his last two games. Monday night also marked his second best rebounding performance of the 2024-25 campaign. Sengun has been one of the most impressive centers over the first three weeks of the year with his consistency in points, boards and blocks.