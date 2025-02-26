Alperen Sengun News: Strong showing in win

Sengun closed with 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Bucks.

Sengun racked up his 35th double-double of the campaign Tuesday. He's averaging 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last 11 games, but his overall fantasy appeal has been held in check by low defensive output and a poor showing from the free throw line -- he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks in that span while hitting 67.1 percent from the stripe.