Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Sengun closed with 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Bucks.

Sengun racked up his 35th double-double of the campaign Tuesday. He's averaging 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last 11 games, but his overall fantasy appeal has been held in check by low defensive output and a poor showing from the free throw line -- he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks in that span while hitting 67.1 percent from the stripe.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now