Alperen Sengun News: Struggles in loss to San Antonio

Sengun produced six points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Spurs.

Sengun couldn't get anything going down low and had a rough time trying to get past Victor Wembanyama, who found a way to limit his impact considerably on both ends of the court. Sengun had recorded double-doubles in his previous two outings this season, however, and one subpar outing isn't going to worry fantasy managers who trusted in him on standard drafts. He should remain a capable producer for the Rockets due to his elite ability to fill the stat sheet.