Alperen Sengun News: Struggles with shot in loss

Sengun provided 18 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 101-100 loss to Milwaukee.

Sengun tallied fewer than 10 rebounds for the first time since Nov. 8 against the Thunder while struggling from the field. The big man was able to dish out five-plus assists for the fourth consecutive game, and he's been impressive while stuffing the stat sheet throughout his fourth year in the league. Across his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 18.8 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.