Alperen Sengun News: Struggles with shot Saturday

Sengun had 22 points (7-17 FG, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 104-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sengun had another rough performance Saturday, and he had all sorts of problems dealing with Donovan Clingan's rim protection. Even though the star big man often finds a way to make an impact, and he did in the fourth quarter amid one of the Rockets' scoring runs, he wasn't comfortable dealing with Clingan's defensive presence. Sengun will be in line for another complicated matchup when facing Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves on Tuesday.