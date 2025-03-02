Alperen Sengun News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Sengun ended with 30 points (10-16 FG, 10-17 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Kings.

Sengun and Jalen Green carried the Rockets offensively in this game, and despite the fact that Houston came up short and couldn't win, Segun continues to reward fantasy managers who trust him on a game-to-game basis. The big man posted his fourth double-double across five outings since the end of the All-Star break, and he's averaging 22.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in that span.