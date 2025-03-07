Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Supplies team-high 22 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Sengun ended with 22 points (11-14 FG, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over New Orleans.

The fourth-year center led the Rockets in scoring as he topped 20 points for the sixth time in his last seven appearances. During that span, Sengun is averaging 22.9 points, 10.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now