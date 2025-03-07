Alperen Sengun News: Supplies team-high 22 in win

Sengun ended with 22 points (11-14 FG, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over New Orleans.

The fourth-year center led the Rockets in scoring as he topped 20 points for the sixth time in his last seven appearances. During that span, Sengun is averaging 22.9 points, 10.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor.