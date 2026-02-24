Alperen Sengun News: Teases triple-double in big win

Sengun posted 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 125-105 win over the Jazz.

The fifth-year center fell just short of his third triple-double of the season, and the 11th of his career. Sengun has seen his offense taper off a bit in February as the Rockets struggle to find enough shots for everyone, but through nine games this month he's still averaging 17.7 points, 8.8 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals.