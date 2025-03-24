Alperen Sengun News: Triple-doubles in loss
Sengun chipped in 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Sengun racked up his fourth triple-double of the campaign and pulled down at least 14 boards for the 13th time this season. Across 68 regular-season contests, Sengun has been very productive with averages of 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.5 minutes.
