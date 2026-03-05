Alperen Sengun News: Will play Thursday

Sengun (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun hasn't missed a contest since Jan. 9, and an illness won't change that Thursday. Over his last seven outings following the All-Star break, the star big man has averaged 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.