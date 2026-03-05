Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Sengun (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun hasn't missed a contest since Jan. 9, and an illness won't change that Thursday. Over his last seven outings following the All-Star break, the star big man has averaged 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun
