Alperen Sengun News: Will play Thursday
Sengun (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun hasn't missed a contest since Jan. 9, and an illness won't change that Thursday. Over his last seven outings following the All-Star break, the star big man has averaged 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Leads Way, Tyrese Maxey Close Behind3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More