Amari Bailey headshot

Amari Bailey Injury: Does not play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:57am

Bailey (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's 123-116 G League loss to San Diego.

Bailey returned from an ankle issue Sunday against the San Diego Clippers, finishing with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block in 16 minutes. Presumably, he was just being held out for injury maintenance Monday. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Osceola Magic.

