Amari Bailey News: Leads team with 23 points

Bailey tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 129-123 win over the G League Maine Celtics.

Bailey failed to crack the starting lineup but still managed to pace Long Island's scoring attack. He did so by drilling 72.7 percent of his attempts from the field. Bailey also stood out with his play defensively, ending the night tied for the team high in steals.