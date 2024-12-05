Amari Bailey News: Makes first start

Bailey played 43 minutes Wednesday during Long Island's 132-129 loss versus Delaware and compiled 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and 13 assists.

Bailey made his first start of the campaign versus the Blue Coats as Killian Hayes was out with a hip injury. Bailey ended up recording a season-high 13 assists en route to compiling his first double-double of the season. However, he was careless with the ball at times as the 20-year-old racked up a game-high seven turnovers.