Amari Bailey News: Reaches double figures in return
Bailey posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 130-102 G League loss to Oklahoma City.
Bailey missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury, but returned Wednesday by finishing with a double-digit point total and as one of five Wolves in double figures in a losing effort. Bailey has appeared in four G League contests with Iowa, averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Amari Bailey
Free Agent
