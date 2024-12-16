Amari Bailey News: Scores 17 points vs. Go-Go

Bailey produced 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 137-121 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bailey missed about one week while tending to right knee soreness, but he was able to log a full complement of minutes Sunday in his return to play. While he looked rusty on the offensive end, he made up for it defensively by tallying a team-high two swats.