Amari Bailey headshot

Amari Bailey News: Scores 17 points vs. Go-Go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Bailey produced 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 137-121 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bailey missed about one week while tending to right knee soreness, but he was able to log a full complement of minutes Sunday in his return to play. While he looked rusty on the offensive end, he made up for it defensively by tallying a team-high two swats.

Amari Bailey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
