Amari Bailey News: Shines off bench in defeat
Bailey contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 136-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Bailey shined off the Wolves bench in Thursday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and steals while handing out a team-best half-dozen assists in a well-rounded effort. Bailey has appeared in six contests with Iowa, averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Amari Bailey
Free Agent
