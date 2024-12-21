Amari Bailey News: Top distributor off bench in loss

Bailey finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's 136-88 loss to San Diego in the G League Winter Showcase.

Bailey paced Long Island offensively in Friday's blowout defeat, leading all Nets in assists while ending as one of five players in double figures in scoring. Bailey has appeared in 14 G League contests this season, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per outing.