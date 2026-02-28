Amari Williams headshot

Amari Williams News: All-around effort in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Williams recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block during 35 minutes in Friday's 121-106 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Williams was not far from reproducing the triple-double from his previous outing, but he stood out more for his shooting accuracy this time. Despite being relegated to a reserve role in Boston's rotation, the center has shown his quality at the G League level when he's on assignment with Maine. Over his last four G League contests, he's averaging 21.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
