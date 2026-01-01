The two-way player had missed Maine's previous game Sunday against Raptors 905 due to a knee injury, but he made his return to the lineup three days later without any restrictions. The 23-year-old center delivered his second triple-double in 14 G League appearances on the season and is now averaging 11.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.5 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest. Williams could get a longer look at the NBA level at some point later this season, but for now, Boston appears content to proceed with Luka Garza as its main backup to starting center Neemias Queta.