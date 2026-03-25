Amari Williams headshot

Amari Williams News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Celtics recalled Williams from the G League's Maine Celtics on Wednesday.

Williams has rejoined Boston ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but he's unlikely to be featured in the rotation. The rookie second-round pick saw extended run Tuesday in Maine's 130-105 win over the Cleveland Charge, finishing with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 27 minutes.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
56 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
58 days ago