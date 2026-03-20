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Amari Williams News: Big outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:02am

Williams produced 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 114-104 win over the Long Island Nets.

The Celtics upgraded Williams from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract back in February in the aftermath of the trade deadline, but the rookie second-round pick has seen sporadic playing time with the parent club. After getting the chance to play extended run with Maine on Thursday, Williams could rejoin Boston ahead of Friday's road game against the Grizzlies but is unlikely to be included in the rotation if he's available.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
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