Williams had a balanced performance, ranking among his side's top two players in points, rebounds, assists and blocks during Saturday's game. The center also posted a double-double for the ninth time in 20 G League appearances this season. He's serving under a two-way contract and has been involved in six NBA games in January, starting two of them, but is now expected to be a bench option for Boston behind Neemias Queta. Therefore, Williams will continue to support the G League team, which has achieved six consecutive wins when he's in the rotation.