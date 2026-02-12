Amari Williams News: Gets big minutes in G League game

Williams finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal in 36 minutes Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 109-103 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Though the Celtics recently converted Williams to a standard NBA contract, the rookie second-round pick ended up sticking around in the G League for Maine's game Wednesday rather than joining the parent club for its 124-105 win over the Bulls. Williams delivered a stellar all-around outing for Maine in the loss and could stick around with the G League club for its rematch with Motor City on Thursday before being recalled.