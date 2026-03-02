Amari Williams headshot

Amari Williams News: Goes unused Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Williams (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Sunday's 114-98 win over the 76ers.

Following a stint in the G League with the Maine Celtics, Williams was recalled by the parent club ahead of the front end of its back-to-back set. Though he ended up going unused Sunday, Williams could be in line for some minutes Monday in Milwaukee with starting center Neemias Queta (rest) sitting out.

