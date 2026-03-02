Amari Williams News: Goes unused Sunday
Williams (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Sunday's 114-98 win over the 76ers.
Following a stint in the G League with the Maine Celtics, Williams was recalled by the parent club ahead of the front end of its back-to-back set. Though he ended up going unused Sunday, Williams could be in line for some minutes Monday in Milwaukee with starting center Neemias Queta (rest) sitting out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More