Amari Williams News: Grabs 14 boards for G League club

Williams finished with four points (1-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes Sunday in the G League Maine Celtics' 121-91 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Williams was recently upgraded from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal back in early February, but he's expected to continue seeing most of his playing time in the G League since he's not a regular part of Boston's rotation. The parent club is scheduled to host the Timberwolves on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, a few hours after the G League contest concluded. Williams should be able to make the trip from Maine to Boston ahead of the opening tip, but it's unclear if he'll be available for the parent club after logging heavy minutes earlier in the day. The Celtics are currently listing Williams as questionable for the contest.