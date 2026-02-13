Amari Williams News: Recalled to NBA
Boston recalled Williams from the G League's Maines Celtics on Thursday.
Williams has rejoined the parent club after a solid G League performance in which he tallied 29 points, seven rebounds and five blocks against the Motor City Cruise. The center will now aim to earn a place in the first team's rotation, although he may not play a huge role, having made just two starts while averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebound per game at the NBA level in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More