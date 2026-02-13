Amari Williams headshot

Amari Williams News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Boston recalled Williams from the G League's Maines Celtics on Thursday.

Williams has rejoined the parent club after a solid G League performance in which he tallied 29 points, seven rebounds and five blocks against the Motor City Cruise. The center will now aim to earn a place in the first team's rotation, although he may not play a huge role, having made just two starts while averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebound per game at the NBA level in 2026.

