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Amari Williams News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Boston recalled Williams from the G League's Maine Celtics on Friday.

Williams will likely be available to Sunday's meeting with the Timberwolves after spending a few days with the G League squad. However, the rookie has seen limited action at the NBA level over the past couple of months, and that is likely to remain the case for the rest of the season. He has been more productive when assigned to the Maine affiliate, for which his average of 10.8 rebounds per game is the highest on the team.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
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